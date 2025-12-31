Oregon State wins 70-62 against San Francisco

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Sy had 18 points in Oregon State’s 70-62 win against San Francisco on Tuesday. Sy…

Sy added six rebounds for the Beavers (8-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Josiah Lake went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Dez White finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

David Fuchs finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Dons (9-6, 1-1). Ryan Beasley added 13 points and three steals for San Francisco. Tyrone Riley IV finished with 12 points.

Sy scored nine points in the first half and Oregon State went into halftime trailing 30-25. Lake put up 14 second-half points and Oregon State secured the victory after a second half that featured seven lead changes.

