Oregon State visits Oregon after Fiso’s 24-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (5-3) at Oregon Ducks (9-0) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Oregon State…

Oregon State Beavers (5-3) at Oregon Ducks (9-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Oregon State after Katie Fiso scored 24 points in Oregon’s 58-53 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The Ducks are 5-0 on their home court. Oregon ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 19.0 assists per game led by Fiso averaging 7.2.

The Beavers play their first true road game after going 5-3 to begin the season. Oregon State ranks fifth in the WCC allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

Oregon scores 80.3 points, 19.0 more per game than the 61.3 Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiso is shooting 57.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Ducks. Sofia Bell is averaging 7.1 points.

Tiara Bolden is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Beavers. Jenna Villa is averaging 11.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.