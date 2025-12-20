Oregon State visits Arizona State following Johnson’s 20-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (6-6) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Oregon State Beavers (6-6) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Oregon State after Anthony Johnson scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 90-77 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Sun Devils are 4-1 on their home court. Arizona State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Beavers are 0-1 in road games. Oregon State ranks eighth in the WCC allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Arizona State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Oregon State averages 72.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 75.0 Arizona State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Johnson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Josiah Lake is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.