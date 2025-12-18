Oregon State squares off against Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (6-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (6-5) Makawao, Hawaii; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and…

Montana State Bobcats (6-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (6-5)

Makawao, Hawaii; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Oregon State meet at Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Beavers are 6-5 in non-conference play. Oregon State is third in the WCC in rebounding with 37.6 rebounds. Nene Sow leads the Beavers with 6.0 boards.

The Bobcats have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Montana State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylee Chirrick averaging 2.0.

Oregon State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 13.3 more points per game (76.4) than Oregon State gives up (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedie Shuler is averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Beavers. Tiara Bolden is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Chirrick is averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.4 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 16.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

