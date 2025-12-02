Oregon State hosts Yalden and Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (5-4) at Oregon State Beavers (3-5) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Oregon State…

Vermont Catamounts (5-4) at Oregon State Beavers (3-5)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Oregon State after Gus Yalden scored 22 points in Vermont’s 77-74 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Beavers are 3-1 in home games. Oregon State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Catamounts are 2-1 on the road. Vermont is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Oregon State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Vermont allows. Vermont scores 7.5 more points per game (82.6) than Oregon State allows to opponents (75.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 9.3 points. Josiah Lake is shooting 50.9% and averaging 11.8 points.

TJ Long is averaging 17.7 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 14.1 points.

