Oregon State hosts Southern Utah after Jones’ 26-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (4-5) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -12.5;…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (4-5)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Oregon State after Dylan Jones scored 26 points in Southern Utah’s 124-59 victory over the West Coast Baptist.

The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunderbirds are 0-5 in road games. Southern Utah is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Oregon State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah scores 8.2 more points per game (81.4) than Oregon State gives up to opponents (73.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Josiah Lake is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.4 points.

Elijah Duval is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Thunderbirds. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.