Oregon State hosts Montana State after Brown’s 21-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (5-5)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Oregon State after Davian Brown scored 21 points in Montana State’s 72-68 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Beavers have gone 5-1 at home. Oregon State ranks eighth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Bobcats are 1-5 on the road. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Oregon State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oregon State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9%.

Brown is averaging 14.4 points for the Bobcats. Jed Miller is averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

