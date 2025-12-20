Oregon State Beavers and the Liberty Lady Flames play in Makawao, Hawaii

Liberty Lady Flames (6-4) vs. Oregon State Beavers (7-5) Makawao, Hawaii; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces…

Liberty Lady Flames (6-4) vs. Oregon State Beavers (7-5)

Makawao, Hawaii; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Liberty at Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Beavers are 7-5 in non-conference play. Oregon State ranks third in the WCC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nene Sow averaging 4.5.

The Flames have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 14.9 assists per game led by Avery Mills averaging 2.3.

Oregon State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty scores 5.2 more points per game (67.3) than Oregon State gives up to opponents (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiara Bolden is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Beavers. Jenna Villa is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mills is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 14.4 points.

