Oregon plays No. 4 UCLA after Fiso’s 23-point outing

Oregon Ducks (10-0) at UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits No. 4 UCLA after Katie Fiso scored 23 points in Oregon’s 96-73 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bruins are 3-0 in home games. UCLA is 8-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ducks are 2-0 on the road. Oregon is 8-0 against opponents with a winning record.

UCLA averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 22.8 more points per game (81.9) than UCLA gives up (59.1).

The Bruins and Ducks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriela Jaquez is shooting 56.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bruins. Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Mia Jacobs averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Fiso is averaging 15.6 points and 7.9 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

