Oregon hosts USC after Baker-Mazara’s 23-point performance

USC Trojans (7-0) at Oregon Ducks (4-3) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Oregon after…

USC Trojans (7-0) at Oregon Ducks (4-3)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Oregon after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 23 points in USC’s 88-75 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Ducks have gone 4-0 at home. Oregon ranks second in the Big Ten with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Stewart averaging 3.4.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. USC scores 91.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Oregon scores 73.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 77.6 USC gives up. USC averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Oregon gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 15.7 points.

Rodney Rice averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Baker-Mazara is averaging 20.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

