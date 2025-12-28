Oregon hosts No. 6 Michigan following Olson’s 23-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan visits Oregon after Olivia Olson scored 23 points in Michigan’s 97-54 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Ducks are 8-0 on their home court. Oregon has a 10-2 record against teams over .500.

The Wolverines are 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten allowing 53.5 points while holding opponents to 33.1% shooting.

Oregon makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (33.1%). Michigan scores 35.9 more points per game (92.5) than Oregon allows to opponents (56.6).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Fiso is averaging 14.6 points and 7.5 assists for the Ducks. Mia Jacobs is averaging 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Te’Yala Delfosse is averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 91.7 points, 39.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

