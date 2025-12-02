Oregon hosts No. 24 USC after Baker-Mazara’s 23-point showing

USC Trojans (7-0) at Oregon Ducks (4-3) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is…

USC Trojans (7-0) at Oregon Ducks (4-3)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 USC takes on Oregon after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 23 points in USC’s 88-75 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Ducks have gone 4-0 at home. Oregon is second in the Big Ten with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Stewart averaging 3.4.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. USC is seventh in the Big Ten with 18.1 assists per game led by Rodney Rice averaging 6.0.

Oregon averages 73.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 77.6 USC allows. USC has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Trojans meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Nathan Bittle is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.3 points.

Rice is averaging 20.3 points and six assists for the Trojans. Baker-Mazara is averaging 20.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

