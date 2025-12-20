Oregon Ducks and the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off in Portland, Oregon

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1) vs. Oregon Ducks (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1) vs. Oregon Ducks (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on No. 7 Gonzaga in Portland, Oregon.

The Ducks are 6-3 in non-conference play. Oregon averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have an 11-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Gonzaga has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

Oregon averages 77.6 points, 11.3 more per game than the 66.3 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 52.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Braden Huff is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 92.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

