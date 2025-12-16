Oral Roberts visits Palek and Missouri State

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7) at Missouri State Bears (4-5) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7) at Missouri State Bears (4-5)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Oral Roberts after Keith Palek III scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 75-57 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bears have gone 4-2 at home. Missouri State is sixth in the CUSA with 14.9 assists per game led by Palek averaging 3.7.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. Oral Roberts is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Missouri State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 77.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 74.0 Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobi Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Palek is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.4 points.

Connor Dow is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.3 points. Ty Harper is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.