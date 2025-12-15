Oral Roberts visits Missouri State after Palek’s 23-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7) at Missouri State Bears (4-5) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7) at Missouri State Bears (4-5)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces Oral Roberts after Keith Palek III scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 75-57 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bears are 4-2 on their home court. Missouri State averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Oral Roberts has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

Missouri State averages 76.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 78.7 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobi Williams is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.6 points. Palek is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.4 points.

Ty Harper is scoring 16.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

