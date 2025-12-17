Oral Roberts takes on North Texas after Trusty’s 23-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) at North Texas Mean Green (6-4) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) at North Texas Mean Green (6-4)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits North Texas after Anna Trusty scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 79-65 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Mean Green have gone 4-2 in home games. North Texas scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Oral Roberts ranks ninth in the Summit with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Jalei Oglesby averaging 5.5.

North Texas scores 72.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 79.1 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Nestor is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Andi Schissler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Gentry Baldwin averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Trusty is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.