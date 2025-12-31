Oral Roberts takes on North Dakota, looks to stop 3-game skid

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-10) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-10) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts heads into the matchup against North Dakota as losers of three straight games.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-4 on their home court. North Dakota has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Oral Roberts is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Dakota scores 74.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 76.5 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game North Dakota allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Ofri Naveh is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

