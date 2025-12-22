Oral Roberts plays UT Arlington in non-conference showdown

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-9) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks…

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-9)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Raysean Seamster and UT Arlington visit Ty Harper and Oral Roberts in cross-conference action.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Oral Roberts ranks ninth in the Summit League with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ofri Naveh averaging 3.4.

The Mavericks are 3-3 on the road. UT Arlington ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 27.9% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). UT Arlington averages 73.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 77.1 Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Seamster is shooting 54.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

