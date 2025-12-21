Oral Roberts Golden Eagles welcome the UT Arlington Mavericks on Monday

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-9) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington…

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Oral Roberts for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Oral Roberts is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are 3-3 in road games. UT Arlington has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oral Roberts scores 74.9 points, 10.0 more per game than the 64.9 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Raysean Seamster is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

