Omaha visits Portland State after Glover’s 26-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Portland State Vikings (5-2) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits Portland State…

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Portland State Vikings (5-2)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits Portland State after Ja’Sean Glover scored 26 points in Omaha’s 75-70 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vikings are 3-0 on their home court. Portland State is the Big Sky leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 4.4.

The Mavericks are 0-4 in road games. Omaha has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Portland State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 16.7 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 assists. Jaylin Henderson is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.6 points.

Lance Waddles is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 14.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.