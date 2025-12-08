Omaha visits Nebraska after Estupinan’s 23-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (1-8) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces…

Omaha Mavericks (1-8) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Nebraska after Sarai Estupinan scored 23 points in Omaha’s 71-60 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Cornhuskers have gone 5-0 at home. Nebraska has an 8-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 0-5 on the road. Omaha ranks eighth in the Summit giving up 78.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Nebraska makes 53.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Omaha’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is shooting 63.9% and averaging 21.2 points for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 7.6 points.

Estupinan is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Cora Olsen is averaging 17.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

