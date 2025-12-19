Omaha visits Lamar following Holifield’s 24-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (6-7) at Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 0-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays Omaha…

Omaha Mavericks (6-7) at Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 0-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays Omaha after Andrew Holifield scored 24 points in Lamar’s 83-72 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Cardinals are 3-2 in home games. Lamar is fifth in the Southland with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Braden East averaging 5.0.

The Mavericks are 1-4 in road games. Omaha ranks third in the Summit League with 14.5 assists per game led by Ja’Sean Glover averaging 3.3.

Lamar is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holifield is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Lance Waddles averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Glover is averaging 13 points, 6.1 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

