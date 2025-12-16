Omaha takes on Creighton, aims to stop 9-game skid

Creighton Bluejays (4-5, 1-0 Big East) at Omaha Mavericks (1-10) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha aims…

Creighton Bluejays (4-5, 1-0 Big East) at Omaha Mavericks (1-10)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha aims to break its nine-game skid when the Mavericks take on Creighton.

The Mavericks have gone 1-3 at home. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 79.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Bluejays are 2-2 on the road. Creighton ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.7 assists per game led by Ava Zediker averaging 3.1.

Omaha is shooting 33.9% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Omaha has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan is shooting 37.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Neleigh Gessert averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Zediker is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.