Omaha plays Lamar following Waddles’ 25-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (6-7) at Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 0-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits Lamar after Lance Waddles scored 25 points in Omaha’s 105-58 victory over the York (NE) Panthers.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 in home games. Lamar ranks third in the Southland with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Pennebaker averaging 2.5.

The Mavericks have gone 1-4 away from home. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit League giving up 77.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Lamar’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Omaha allows. Omaha scores 10.9 more points per game (78.2) than Lamar gives up (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Holifield is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cardinals. Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Waddles is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Khamani Cooper is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

