Omaha Mavericks take on the Northern Colorado Bears on 6-game losing streak

Northern Colorado Bears (7-2) at Omaha Mavericks (1-7)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will try to end its six-game skid when the Mavericks play Northern Colorado.

The Mavericks have gone 1-2 in home games. Omaha averages 19.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 1-1 on the road. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 9.1.

Omaha is shooting 33.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Cora Olsen is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.3 points.

Heather Baymon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Neenah George is averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 assists.

