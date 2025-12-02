Omaha hosts Northern Colorado following Waddles’ 21-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (7-1) at Omaha Mavericks (3-6) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on Northern…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-1) at Omaha Mavericks (3-6)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on Northern Colorado after Lance Waddles scored 21 points in Omaha’s 84-62 victory over the Mid-America Christian Evangels.

The Mavericks have gone 3-0 at home. Omaha has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 3-0 in road games. Northern Colorado scores 88.8 points and has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game.

Omaha makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Northern Colorado scores 6.2 more points per game (88.8) than Omaha gives up to opponents (82.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Waddles is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 14.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 45.6%.

Quinn Denker is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 14.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

