Omaha faces Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (5-7) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State and Omaha meet at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

The Mavericks have a 1-12 record against non-conference oppponents. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 80.8 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Wildcats are 5-7 in non-conference play. Weber State is second in the Big Sky with 15.3 assists per game led by Sydney White averaging 3.8.

Omaha’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan is shooting 35.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lanae Billy is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.1 points. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is shooting 52.5% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 0-10, averaging 50.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

