Omaha faces Portland State after Glover’s 26-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Portland State Vikings (5-2) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -10.5; over/under…

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Portland State Vikings (5-2)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits Portland State after Ja’Sean Glover scored 26 points in Omaha’s 75-70 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vikings have gone 3-0 at home. Portland State is fifth in the Big Sky with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyon Kensie averaging 6.3.

The Mavericks are 0-4 in road games. Omaha averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Portland State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 55.7%.

Lance Waddles is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 14.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.