Omaha faces Idaho State, seeks to stop 5-game slide

Omaha Mavericks (1-6) at Idaho State Bengals (4-2)

Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha looks to stop its five-game losing streak with a win against Idaho State.

The Bengals are 2-1 in home games. Idaho State is the best team in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 57.2 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

The Mavericks have gone 0-4 away from home. Omaha is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.0 turnovers per game.

Idaho State averages 66.7 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 79.6 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 58.4 points per game, 1.2 more than the 57.2 Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasia Jordan is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bengals. Maeva Gauffrenet is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Cora Olsen is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Sarai Estupinan is averaging 15.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.

