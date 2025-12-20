Olvera’s 17 helps Louisiana-Lafayette beat Louisiana-Monroe 76-62, snap 10-game skid

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera had 17 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 76-62 victory against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday to snap a…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera had 17 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 76-62 victory against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Olvera shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-11, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). De’Vion Lavergne added 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had eight rebounds. Dorian Finister had 15 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Krystian Lewis led the Warhawks (3-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Renars Sondors added 13 points for UL Monroe. Lavell Brodnex also had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.