Olson leads Marshall against Coastal Carolina after 26-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 3:30…

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Coastal Carolina after Olivia Olson scored 26 points in Marshall’s 83-74 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Chanticleers are 6-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 37.9 rebounds. Tateyoina Harris paces the Chanticleers with 6.3 boards.

The Thundering Herd are 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 9-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Coastal Carolina averages 76.3 points, 20.3 more per game than the 56.0 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Tessa Grady is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Blessing King is averaging 4.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

