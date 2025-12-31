Olsen’s 26 help South Alabama beat Louisiana-Lafayette 63-58

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Adam Olsen had 26 points in South Alabama’s 63-58 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday. Olsen shot…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Adam Olsen had 26 points in South Alabama’s 63-58 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday.

Olsen shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Chaze Harris scored 12 points and added three steals. Stephen Williams shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Jaxon Olvera led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-12, 1-2) with 18 points and seven assists. Louisiana also got 17 points and six rebounds from Dorian Finister. Joshua Lewis also put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.