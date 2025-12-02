Olsen and South Alabama defeat New Mexico State 77-75

KATY, Texas (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 21 points to lead South Alabama over New Mexico State 77-75 on Tuesday…

KATY, Texas (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 21 points to lead South Alabama over New Mexico State 77-75 on Tuesday night.

Chaze Harris made a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to give South Alabama a 76-75 lead. Randy Brady added another free throw with five seconds left.

Jayland Randall and Elijah Elliott each missed a 3 in the closing seconds for New Mexico State.

Peyton Law added 18 points to go with five rebounds and three blocks for the Jaguars (8-1). Harris finished with 17 points that included 11-of-11 shooting from the line.

The Aggies (6-1) were led by Randall, who recorded 21 points. Elliott added 18 points for New Mexico State. Jemel Jones also had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The loss snapped the Aggies’ six-game winning streak.

Olsen scored 13 points in the first half and South Alabama went into the break trailing 36-32. Harris scored 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

