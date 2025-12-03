Olivia Olson has 21 points and 11 rebounds, No. 6 Michigan women rout Central Michigan 82-40

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had season highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 6…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had season highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 6 Michigan rout Central Michigan 82-40 on Wednesday night.

Olson scored 12 points and fellow sophomore guard Mila Holloway added nine of her 16 points during a third quarter that saw the Wolverines (7-1) stretch an 11-point halftime lead to 59-32. Michigan turned it into a rout by outscoring the Chippewas 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

Ayanna-Sarai Darrington led Central Michigan (5-3) with 11 points and five rebounds.

Syla Swords scored 11 points and Ashley Sofikanich added 10 for Michigan, which entered the game as the nation’s fifth highest-scoring team at 92.7 points per game. Michigan outrebounded Central Michigan 58-33 margin and outscored the Chippewas 40-20 in the paint.

Early on, the Wolverines were on pace to eclipse the 100-point mark for the fourth time in eight games, leading 25–9 after one quarter, before their offense temporarily stalled.

Central Michigan took advantage of a sloppy second quarter, outscoring Michigan 12–7 as the Wolverines made 2 of 11 shots with eight turnovers, trimming the halftime margin to 32–21.

Michigan dominated early, opening with a 12–0 run and limiting Central Michigan to two shots in the first 4:43 while recording three steals and forcing six turnovers.

The Chippewas of the Mid-American Conference were seeking consecutive wins over Big Ten opponents after beating Purdue 57-55.

Central Michigan: At No. 17 Kentucky on Sunday.

Michigan: Hosts Purdue on Saturday to open Big Ten play.

