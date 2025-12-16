Olivia Miles has 3rd straight triple-double, and Marta Suarez her 1st as No. 9 TCU beats Pine Bluff

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had her third consecutive triple-double and finished with a season-high 25 points, 10…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had her third consecutive triple-double and finished with a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Marta Suarez had the first of her career with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 9 TCU beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54 on Tuesday night.

Miles, the active career leader with nine, is only the third player with three triple-doubles in a row, and the first since Chastadie Barrs for Lamar in January 2019. Danielle Carson had her third in a row for Youngstown State on Dec. 2, 1985.

The Horned Frogs (12-0) led throughout after Miles had assists on their first two baskets only 41 seconds into the game. That was part of a 19-3 start for the TCU, which extended its school-record home win streak to 33 games.

Miles and Suarez are both graduate transfers at TCU. Miles was previously at Notre Dame while Suarez played at Tennessee and Cal.

Donovyn Hunter added 18 points for the Frogs, while Clara Silva had 14 and Taylor Bigby 10. They shot 63% (41 of 65) from the field, and had a 52-18 rebounding advantage. The final margin was the largest in the game.

Indiya Bowen had 18 points and Jailah Pelly 17 for UAPB (3-6). Jayla Cornelius scored 13.

TCU’s home win streak is the longest active nationally. No. 2 Texas, which has won 32 straight at home, hosts Northwestern State on Wednesday.

Up next

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: At Tulsa on Thursday.

TCU: Home to play its Big 12 opener against Kansas State on Saturday.

___

