Olivia Miles collects 7th career triple-double and No. 8 TCU beats UTEP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her seventh career triple-double and undefeated No. 8 TCU rolled past UTEP 95-40 on Saturday.

The triple-double was the first this season for Miles and she is the active leader with seven. The Notre Dame graduate transfer is the only Division I player with at least 25 double-doubles and five triple-doubles. She had three 3-pointers and three steals.

Maddie Scherr scored 21 points to lead the Horned Frogs (10-0), making 5 of 6 3-pointers, and Marta Suarez added 16 points with a trio of 3s. Taylor Bigby scored 12 points off the bench. TCU shot 52% and made 14 of 30 from the arc. The Horned Frogs scored 23 points off 22 turnovers.

Ndack Mbengue and Sirviva Legions scored 10 points each for the Miners (7-1), who shot only 24% and made just 1 of 17 3-pointers.

NO. 12 IOWA 79, RUTGERS 36

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ava Heiden scored 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, Taylor McCabe and Journey Houston added 14 points apiece, and Iowa beat Rutgers in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Heiden finished with five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals. McCabe made 5 of 7 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Houston had eight rebounds for Iowa (9-0).

The Hawkeyes have won seven straight against Rutgers and are 15-3 in the series.

Rutgers made 2 of 20 from the field in the first quarter and missed its first two shots in the second as Iowa opened a 27-6 lead. The Hawkeyes went 19 of 38 from the field, outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 28-18 and outscored Rutgers 30-6 in the paint on the way to a 42-14 lead at the intermission.

The Scarlet Knights shot 13% (4 of 31) from the field and made 6 of 11 (55%) from the free-throw line in the first half.

Zachara Perkins led Rutgers (7-2) with 11 points.

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA STATE 133, MISSISSIPPI VALEY STATE 46

STILLWATER Okla. (AP) — Stailee Heard scored 26 points and Micah Gray added 21 to lead Oklahoma State to a record-setting victory over outmatched Mississippi Valley State.

Among the program records the Cowgirls set are 133 points in a game, 44 points in a quarter and largest margin of victory (87). It was the third time this season they increased their record for points in a game.

The Cowgirls shot 67% overall, including 15-for-31 on 3-pointers. They made 30 of 36 two-point tries (83%).

Seven players scored in double figures for OSU (10-1). Lena Girardi scored 18 points and Haleigh Timmer 15. Three players — Amari Whiting, Achol Akot and Jadyn Wooten scored 12 each. Wooten, who does not start, had 13 assists and five steals. Timmer also had five steals among OSU’s total of 19.

Kylah McCullers had 14 points for the Delta Devils (1-7).

