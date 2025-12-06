Olivia Miles’s 7th career triple-double leads No. 8 TCU over UTEP 95-40

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her seventh career triple-double…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her seventh career triple-double and undefeated No. 8 TCU rolled past UTEP 95-40 on Saturday to extend their school-record home winning streak to 31 games.

The triple-double was the first this season for Miles and she is the active leader with seven. The Notre Dame graduate transfer is the only Division I player with at least 25 double-doubles and five triple-doubles. She had three 3-pointers and three steals.

TCU (10-0) matched No. 2 Texas for the longest active home winning streak.

Maddie Scherr scored 21 points to lead the Horned Frogs, making 5 of 6 3-pointers, and Marta Suarez added 16 points with a trio of 3s. Taylor Bigby scored 12 points off the bench. TCU shot 52% and made 14 of 30 from the arc. The Horned Frogs scored 23 points off 22 turnovers.

Ndack Mbengue and Sirviva Legions scored 10 points each for the Miners (7-1), who shot only 24% and made just 1 of 17 3-pointers.

Miles hit a 3-pointer to open the game and the Horned Frogs scored the final 11 points of the first half to lead 43-18. The 55-point final margin was the largest of the game.

With at least 15 points and five assists in all 10 games for TCU, Miles is the first player from one of the Power Four conferences with that kind of season-opening streak.

UTEP plays another Big 12 team on the road next Saturday at BYU. TCU is home against Jacksonville on Dec. 14.

