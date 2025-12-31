Oliver leads Wake Forest against Pittsburgh after 30-point outing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-8, 0-2 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-8, 0-2 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Pittsburgh after Grace Oliver scored 30 points in Wake Forest’s 78-66 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 6-3 on their home court. Pittsburgh gives up 64.3 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Demon Deacons play their first true road game after going 11-3 to start the season. Wake Forest is seventh in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mary Carter averaging 4.6.

Pittsburgh’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Demon Deacons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Viegas is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.2 points. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Oliver is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Carter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

