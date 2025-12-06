Ole Miss visits Ejiofor and No. 23 St. John’s

Ole Miss Rebels (5-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (4-3) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Ole Miss Rebels (5-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (4-3)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 St. John’s faces Ole Miss after Zuby Ejiofor scored 24 points in St. John’s 85-74 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Red Storm are 3-1 in home games. St. John’s ranks third in the Big East with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejiofor averaging 2.9.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 5-3 to begin the season. Ole Miss averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

St. John’s averages 92.3 points, 23.7 more per game than the 68.6 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Red Storm. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Ilias Kamardine is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 13.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.