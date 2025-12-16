Ole Miss Rebels square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-4) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (6-4) Tupelo, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-4) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (6-4)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces Alabama A&M at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Rebels have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Ole Miss is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M is the SWAC leader with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Koron Davis averaging 4.6.

Ole Miss is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 66.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 67.9 Ole Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Rebels. Ilias Kamardine is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Kintavious Dozier is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

