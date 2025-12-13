Ole Miss Rebels play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-4) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (5-4) Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-4) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (5-4)

Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Southern Miss in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Rebels have a 5-4 record in non-conference games. Ole Miss is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 6-4 in non-conference play. Southern Miss ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 2.7.

Ole Miss averages 75.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 72.5 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilias Kamardine is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.6%.

Tylik Weeks is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Isaac Tavares is averaging 16.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.