Ole Miss Rebels and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off in Biloxi, Mississippi

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-4) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (5-4) Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-4) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (5-4)

Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and Ole Miss play at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Rebels have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Ole Miss averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Southern Miss ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Isaac Tavares averaging 7.1.

Ole Miss makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Southern Miss scores 9.9 more points per game (77.9) than Ole Miss gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilias Kamardine is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 12.4 points.

Curt Lewis is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 6.6 points. Tavares is averaging 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.