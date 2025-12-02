Ole Miss hosts Reneau and Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (6-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -4.5; over/under…

Miami Hurricanes (6-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (5-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Ole Miss after Malik Reneau scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 78-65 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Rebels have gone 5-0 at home. Ole Miss is third in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Hurricanes play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Miami (FL) ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Ole Miss makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Miami (FL) has shot at a 51.6% clip from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilias Kamardine is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Reneau is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 15.5 points.

