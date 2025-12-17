Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-4) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (6-4) Tupelo, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -19.5;…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-4) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (6-4)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -19.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces Alabama A&M in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Rebels have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Ole Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Alabama A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by P.J. Eason averaging 3.2.

Ole Miss averages 74.9 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.0 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Rebels. Ilias Kamardine is averaging 13.0 points.

Kintavious Dozier is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

