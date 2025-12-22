Old Dominion Monarchs square off against the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (3-6, 0-1 MVC) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (7-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) Cherokee, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m.…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-6, 0-1 MVC) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (7-5, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Cherokee, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Indiana State in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The Monarchs have a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Old Dominion ranks third in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 37.3 rebounds. Simone Cunningham paces the Monarchs with 6.5 boards.

The Sycamores have a 3-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Indiana State is third in the MVC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Clemisha Prackett averaging 7.7.

Old Dominion averages 65.0 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 80.9 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is averaging 11.2 points and 2.3 steals for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tierney Kelsey is averaging 16.4 points for the Sycamores. Jayci Allen is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.