Old Dominion hosts Coastal Carolina following Shaw’s 22-point outing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Coastal Carolina after Ketron Shaw scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 77-68 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Monarchs are 4-0 in home games. Old Dominion allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

Old Dominion scores 74.3 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 71.2 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The Monarchs and Chanticleers square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reggie Hill is averaging seven points and 6.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Joshua Beadle is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

