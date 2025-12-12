Old Dominion faces George Mason on 7-game road slide

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) at George Mason Patriots (9-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) at George Mason Patriots (9-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will aim to stop its seven-game road slide when the Monarchs face George Mason.

The Patriots have gone 7-0 in home games. George Mason has an 8-1 record against teams above .500.

The Monarchs are 0-7 on the road. Old Dominion has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Mason averages 80.1 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 78.6 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 18.9 points and four assists. Jahari Long is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.4 points.

LJ Thomas is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.3 points for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

