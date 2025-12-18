Old Dominion defeats James Madison 77-68 in Sun Belt Conference opener

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ketron Shaw scored 22 points to help Old Dominion defeat James Madison 77-68 on Wednesday night…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ketron Shaw scored 22 points to help Old Dominion defeat James Madison 77-68 on Wednesday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Shaw also had six rebounds for the Monarchs (4-8, 1-0), who ended a five-game skid. Jordan Battle made all 10 of his free throws and scored 19. Jared Turner pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Dukes (7-5, 0-1) were led by Justin McBride with 24 points and seven rebounds. Bradley Douglas and Cliff Davis both scored 13 with Douglas adding seven assists.

