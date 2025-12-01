Okojie leads Mercer against Georgia State after 29-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (1-7) at Mercer Bears (5-2) Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Georgia…

Georgia State Panthers (1-7) at Mercer Bears (5-2)

Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Georgia State after Baraka Okojie scored 29 points in Mercer’s 91-84 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Mercer scores 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Georgia State allows 74.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Mercer averages 83.4 points, 8.5 more per game than the 74.9 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 63.1 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 79.1 Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okojie is shooting 38.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bears. Zaire Williams is averaging 13.0 points.

Micah Tucker is shooting 38.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the Panthers. Malachi Brown is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.