Okojie leads Mercer against Georgia State after 29-point game

Georgia State Panthers (1-7) at Mercer Bears (5-2)

Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts Georgia State after Baraka Okojie scored 29 points in Mercer’s 91-84 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Mercer ranks second in the SoCon with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Armani Mighty averaging 2.7.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Georgia State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Mercer scores 83.4 points, 8.5 more per game than the 74.9 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okojie is shooting 38.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bears. Zaire Williams is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Micah Tucker is shooting 38.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the Panthers. Malachi Brown is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

